James Canice MacDevitt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MACDEVITT - James Canice "Jimmy" 1952 - 2020, 68, of Coram, NY on April 11, 2020. Jimmy was the beloved father of Christopher James (Kara) of Brooklyn, NY. Grandfather of Annie and Brenna. Cher- shed son of William and Julie Powers MacDevitt. Dearest brother of the late Robert (Jennifer), Patrick (Suzanne), John, Brian (Nancy), Terry (deceased), Mary, Billy (Ronnie), Chris and Katie. Loving uncle to 22 nieces and nephews, and 3 great nieces and nephews. Jimmy is recognized for the Presidential Physical Fitness Award, highest SAT score at Ward Melville Class of '70 and All-American Lacrosse at SUNY Geneseo. Family to receive friends at a date to be determined. Committal service at the Little Portion Friary, Mt. Sinai, NY. "Sail on Jimmy." In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a gift to Hope House Ministries at Little Portion Friary. http://www.hhm.org/ MHDonation.html



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved