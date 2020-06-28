MACDEVITT - James Canice "Jimmy" 1952 - 2020, 68, of Coram, NY on April 11, 2020. Jimmy was the beloved father of Christopher James (Kara) of Brooklyn, NY. Grandfather of Annie and Brenna. Cher- shed son of William and Julie Powers MacDevitt. Dearest brother of the late Robert (Jennifer), Patrick (Suzanne), John, Brian (Nancy), Terry (deceased), Mary, Billy (Ronnie), Chris and Katie. Loving uncle to 22 nieces and nephews, and 3 great nieces and nephews. Jimmy is recognized for the Presidential Physical Fitness Award, highest SAT score at Ward Melville Class of '70 and All-American Lacrosse at SUNY Geneseo. Family to receive friends at a date to be determined. Committal service at the Little Portion Friary, Mt. Sinai, NY. "Sail on Jimmy." In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a gift to Hope House Ministries at Little Portion Friary. http://www.hhm.org/ MHDonation.html
Published in Newsday on Jun. 28, 2020.