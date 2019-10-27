|
CARAVELLA - James on Oct 25, 2019 at the age of 90. Long time resident of Dix Hills. Beloved husband of Ann. Devoted father to Betty Ann (Kevin Morris) Ellen, and John. Loving grandfather to Matthew, Kaitlin, and Emily. Dear brother of Virginia Maggio. Graduate of St. Francis Prep, Manhattan College, and NYU. Retired aerospace engineer. Usher at St. Matthew's for nearly 50 years. Visitation Brueggemann Funeral Home E. Northport Mon Oct 28 2-4 and 7-9pm. Mass Tues Oct 29 10:45 St. Matthew RC Church Dix Hills. Donations to the Alzheimers Foundation of America are requested in lieu of flowers.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 27, 2019