Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket
77 Exeter Road (Route 108)
Newmarket, NH 03857
(603) 659-3344
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
James Chrisopher Bagnel Jr.

James Chrisopher Bagnel Jr.
BAGNELL - James Christopher Jr., age 78, of Durham, NH died peacefully in Kittery, ME on April 10, 2020. Chris was born on April 24, 1941 in Copiague, NY, a son of James Christopher, Sr. and Winifred Eisenhut Bagnell. He gradu- ated from Amityville High School in 1958 and from SUNY New Paltz in 1962. He married Pauline Mueller in 1963 and they had two children: James Christopher, III (Kit) and Kathleen. Pauline passed away in 2002, and Chris later married Jane Mooney in 2011. Chris taught 6th grade for Lindenhurst Public Schools for 34 years and also loved working at Pierce Country Day Camp in Roslyn, NY for 50 years. Chris is survived by his wife Jane; children (and spouses), Kit (Kathy) Bagnell of Torrance, CA and Kathleen (Mike) Kerker of Castle Pines, CO; grandchildren, Emily and Kelly Bagnell, and Allison and Thomas Kerker; and brother, Kenneth R. Bagnell of West Sand Lake, NY. A Private Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday at 11 am. This funeral Mass will be broadcast live on the Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 11 am. Online condolences may be left at: www.KentandPelczarfh.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to the or to of which Chris was a longtime supporter.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 17, 2020
