Myers - James Christopherof Massapequa, NY on August 13, 2019. Beloved son of Dennis and Donna Myers. Loving brother of Dennis Myers (Alison) and Eric Myers (Joana). Adored uncle of Eric, Brooke and Jesse. Proud employee of Live Nation at Jones Beach Theatre. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc., South Chapel, 4980 Merrick Rd., Massapequa Park, Saturday 2-4pm and Sunday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Please join the family Monday 12:30pm at the funeral home. Closing prayers 1:00pm at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale, NY. massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 16, 2019
