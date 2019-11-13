|
COOPER - James S. on November 11, 2019 of North Babylon, NY. Beloved husband of the late Katherine. Loving dad of Kenneth (Eileen) and Jeanne (Jean). Cherished grandfather of Jesse (Rebecca). Adored great grandfather of Timothy, Mitchell, Sarah, & Emily. The family also acknowledges Theresa, his devoted caregiver for many years. James was a devote member of the Bay Shore Methodist Church in Bay Shore, NY and a longtime employee of Grumman Aerospace Corporation. Friends may visit on Thursday 6-9pm & Friday 9-10am at Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, 448 West Main Street Babylon, NY 11702. Funeral Service Friday 11:30 at Bay Shore Methodist Church, Bay Shore, NY. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. www.boyd-spencer.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 13, 2019