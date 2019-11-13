Home

POWERED BY

Services
Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
(631) 669-2400
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
Bay Shore Methodist Church
Bay Shore, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Cooper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Cooper Notice
COOPER - James S. on November 11, 2019 of North Babylon, NY. Beloved husband of the late Katherine. Loving dad of Kenneth (Eileen) and Jeanne (Jean). Cherished grandfather of Jesse (Rebecca). Adored great grandfather of Timothy, Mitchell, Sarah, & Emily. The family also acknowledges Theresa, his devoted caregiver for many years. James was a devote member of the Bay Shore Methodist Church in Bay Shore, NY and a longtime employee of Grumman Aerospace Corporation. Friends may visit on Thursday 6-9pm & Friday 9-10am at Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, 448 West Main Street Babylon, NY 11702. Funeral Service Friday 11:30 at Bay Shore Methodist Church, Bay Shore, NY. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. www.boyd-spencer.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -