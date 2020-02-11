|
Gillis - James D., on February 9, 2020. Devoted husband of Anita. Beloved father of Patricia, James, John and the late Charles. Cherished grandfather of 6 and great- grandfather of 1. Adored uncle of many nieces and nephews. During his 30 year career at Grumman Aerospace, he was Space Craft Manager for the Lunar Module 6 Apollo 12. Family and friends may call on Wednesday 2-5 and 7-9 at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 29 Atlantic Ave., Floral Park, NY 11001. Funeral Mass Thursday, 10:30 at Our Lady of Victory RC Church. Interment Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 11, 2020