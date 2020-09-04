1/
James D. Humes
HUMES - James D. "Jim", 68, of Bear, DE, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.Born in Reading, OH, on December 28, 1951, he was the son of the late Florentina (Aufenanger) Humes. Growing up in Elmhurst and Hicksville, NY, Jim attended St. Mary's High School in Manhasset, NY, and graduated from Hofstra University in 1974, where he met Josephine Guasto, whom he married in 1975. Jim is survived by his wife of 45 years, Josephine (Guasto) Humes; sons Kurt W. Humes (Kristine) of Queens, NY, Craig A. Humes (Thuy) of Walnut Creek, CA, and Christian D. Humes of Los Angeles, CA; granddaughters Juliana A. Humes and Isabella J. Humes; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Jim was very proud of his family and always wanted to be involved. He coached his sons' T-ball and lacrosse teams and was their cub scout master. Jim also enjoyed taking his family to the beach, to sporting events, and on many ski trips as his children were growing up. His family misses him deeply. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11am on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at St. Margaret of Scotland, 2431 Frazer Road, Newark, DE. Face masks will be required for all in attendance. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's memory to Council on Brain Injury (www.councilonbraininjury.org).



Published in Newsday on Sep. 4, 2020.
