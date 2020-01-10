|
|
JOHNSTON - James D. (Bubba) passed away on January 7, 2020 at the age of 74. Former employee of Newsday for over 25 years. Beloved husband to Muriel Johnston for 54 years. Loving father to Cindy and Kim. Beloved grandfather to Jourdan, Deanna and James. Cherished father in law to Carlos and Danny. Survived by his siblings, John Johnston and Jeanne Rose . Time will not diminished the pain of losing you. An extraordinary man who will be missed by all. Visitation Saturday, January 11th from 2-4 and 7-9 at Perry's Funeral Home, 118 Union Ave., Lynbrook NY 11563 Love you forever, your family
Published in Newsday on Jan. 10, 2020