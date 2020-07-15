Doktor, Sr. - James of Massapequa. Beloved husband of Virginia. Devoted father of the late James Joseph Doktor, Jr. and Richard T. (Valerie) Doktor. Loving brother of Christine Doktor and the late Richard Doktor. Beloved son of the late Mary & James Doktor and son-in-law to the late Richard and Jean March, also survived by many nieces, nephews, brother-in-laws and sister-in-law. Reposing at the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons Bethpage Funeral Home, 20 Hicksville Road (1-mile north of Southern State Parkway, Exit 29). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial, Saturday 9:45 AM at Maria Regina Church, Seaford. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. Visiting Friday 1-4 & 6-9 PM.







