1/
James Doktor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doktor, Sr. - James of Massapequa. Beloved husband of Virginia. Devoted father of the late James Joseph Doktor, Jr. and Richard T. (Valerie) Doktor. Loving brother of Christine Doktor and the late Richard Doktor. Beloved son of the late Mary & James Doktor and son-in-law to the late Richard and Jean March, also survived by many nieces, nephews, brother-in-laws and sister-in-law. Reposing at the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons Bethpage Funeral Home, 20 Hicksville Road (1-mile north of Southern State Parkway, Exit 29). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial, Saturday 9:45 AM at Maria Regina Church, Seaford. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. Visiting Friday 1-4 & 6-9 PM.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
St. Charles Cemetery
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
St. Charles Cemetery
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Liturgy
09:45 AM
Maria Regina Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
20 Hicksville Rd
Bethpage, NY 11714
(516) 731-5600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved