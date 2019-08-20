|
|
DOXEY- James T. of East Northport, L.I. on August 19, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of the late Doris. Loving father of Douglas (Lisa), Robert (Karen), Kenneth (Patty) and David (Bernadette). Cherished grandfather of Kimberly-Ann, Robbie, James, Pamela and Kimberly. Dear brother of Jack, Catherine and the late Lydia. Visitation will be Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport, L.I. Funeral Mass Thursday 9:45 am at St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church, East Northport. Interment at Pinelawn Memorial Park. www.BFHLI.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 20, 2019