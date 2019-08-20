Home

Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church
East Northport, NY
James Doxey Notice
DOXEY- James T. of East Northport, L.I. on August 19, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of the late Doris. Loving father of Douglas (Lisa), Robert (Karen), Kenneth (Patty) and David (Bernadette). Cherished grandfather of Kimberly-Ann, Robbie, James, Pamela and Kimberly. Dear brother of Jack, Catherine and the late Lydia. Visitation will be Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport, L.I. Funeral Mass Thursday 9:45 am at St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church, East Northport. Interment at Pinelawn Memorial Park. www.BFHLI.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 20, 2019
