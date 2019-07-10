|
DRAGONE - James J. on July 8, 2019. Retired NYPD Sergeant, USMC Korean War veteran and survivor of the Chosin Reservoir. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Jean and dear son-in-law Jack Meegan. Loving father of Terry Meegan, Vincent (Anna) Dragone, Annette (Eric) Telljohann and Denise (Chris) Gueli. Adored grandfather of Nicholas, Thomas, Kelly, Michael, Paul, Kayla and Julia. Calling is Thursday 2-5pm and 7-9pm at the Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 29 Atlantic Avenue, Floral Park, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 9:15am at Our Lady of Victory Church. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Stony Brook Foundation, c/o Long Island State Veterans Home, 100 Patriots Road, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Attn: Donations, would be deeply appreciated.
Published in Newsday on July 10, 2019