Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Floral Park
29 ATLANTIC AVENUE
Floral Park, NY 11001
(516) 354-0634
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Floral Park
29 ATLANTIC AVENUE
Floral Park, NY 11001
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Floral Park
29 ATLANTIC AVENUE
Floral Park, NY 11001
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:15 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
Floral Park, NY
View Map
Resources
James Dragone


1930 - 2019
James Dragone Notice
DRAGONE - James J. on July 8, 2019. Retired NYPD Sergeant, USMC Korean War veteran and survivor of the Chosin Reservoir. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Jean and dear son-in-law Jack Meegan. Loving father of Terry Meegan, Vincent (Anna) Dragone, Annette (Eric) Telljohann and Denise (Chris) Gueli. Adored grandfather of Nicholas, Thomas, Kelly, Michael, Paul, Kayla and Julia. Calling is Thursday 2-5pm and 7-9pm at the Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 29 Atlantic Avenue, Floral Park, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 9:15am at Our Lady of Victory Church. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Stony Brook Foundation, c/o Long Island State Veterans Home, 100 Patriots Road, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Attn: Donations, would be deeply appreciated.
Published in Newsday on July 10, 2019
