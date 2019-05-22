Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Hicksville
47 Jerusalem Avenue
Hicksville, NY 11801
(516) 931-0262
Calling hours
Thursday, May 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Hicksville
47 Jerusalem Avenue
Hicksville, NY 11801
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, May 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Hicksville
47 Jerusalem Avenue
Hicksville, NY 11801
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family RC Church
Resources
More Obituaries for James Greene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. Greene

Notice Condolences Flowers

James E. Greene Notice
GREENE - James E. of Levittown departed on May 20, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of the late Barbara A. Greene; loving father of Kevin, Timothy (Amy), Susan Castellano, Kathleen Wilson (Dean) & Patricia Pasqueralle (Chris); cherished grandfather of Lindsay (Chris) the late Karalyn, Rebecca (Justin), James, Grace, Christopher (Ashley), Marissa, the late Kevin, Scott, Toniann, and Deanna; adored Great-Grandfather ("GGPa") of Kellan, Ethan, and Ava; dear nephew of George Boecklin and the late Margaret "Sis;" and admired uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Amongst the countless accomplishments in James' full life are a Bachelor's Degree from Manhattan College, a Master's Degree from Columbia Teachers' College, US Army Corporal, minor league baseball player in the Boston Red Sox organization, dedicated Physical Education teacher in the Great Neck school district, and longtime basketball, baseball, and soccer coach. James was a basketball official at the high school and college levels and a member of the IAABO Board 41, who bestows their annual high school sportsmanship award in James' name. Friends may call Thursday from 2-5 and 7-9 PM at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 47 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville. Mass Friday 10 AM at Holy Family RC Church. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Hicksville
Download Now