|
|
GREENE - James E. of Levittown departed on May 20, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of the late Barbara A. Greene; loving father of Kevin, Timothy (Amy), Susan Castellano, Kathleen Wilson (Dean) & Patricia Pasqueralle (Chris); cherished grandfather of Lindsay (Chris) the late Karalyn, Rebecca (Justin), James, Grace, Christopher (Ashley), Marissa, the late Kevin, Scott, Toniann, and Deanna; adored Great-Grandfather ("GGPa") of Kellan, Ethan, and Ava; dear nephew of George Boecklin and the late Margaret "Sis;" and admired uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Amongst the countless accomplishments in James' full life are a Bachelor's Degree from Manhattan College, a Master's Degree from Columbia Teachers' College, US Army Corporal, minor league baseball player in the Boston Red Sox organization, dedicated Physical Education teacher in the Great Neck school district, and longtime basketball, baseball, and soccer coach. James was a basketball official at the high school and college levels and a member of the IAABO Board 41, who bestows their annual high school sportsmanship award in James' name. Friends may call Thursday from 2-5 and 7-9 PM at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 47 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville. Mass Friday 10 AM at Holy Family RC Church. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on May 22, 2019