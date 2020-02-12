|
MULLOOLY - James E. (91), of Garden City, NY, on February 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Peggy nee Bligh. Father of Margy (Bob) Hannan, Barbara (Kevin) Walsh, Laura (Paul) Giacini, Jim (Patti), Claire (Gene) Preston and Tom (Happy). Grandfather of 17 and great-grandfather of 5. Retired teacher from Uniondale schools. Visitation Thursday 4-8pm at Fairchild Sons Funeral Home, Inc., Garden City, NY Mass Friday 10am at St. Joseph R.C. Church, Garden City, NY. www.fairchildfuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 12, 2020