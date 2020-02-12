Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fairchild Sons Funeral Home Inc
1201 Franklin Ave
Garden City, NY 11530
(516) 746-0585
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fairchild Sons Funeral Home Inc
1201 Franklin Ave
Garden City, NY 11530
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph R.C. Church
Garden City, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Mullooly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. Mullooly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James E. Mullooly Notice
MULLOOLY - James E. (91), of Garden City, NY, on February 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Peggy nee Bligh. Father of Margy (Bob) Hannan, Barbara (Kevin) Walsh, Laura (Paul) Giacini, Jim (Patti), Claire (Gene) Preston and Tom (Happy). Grandfather of 17 and great-grandfather of 5. Retired teacher from Uniondale schools. Visitation Thursday 4-8pm at Fairchild Sons Funeral Home, Inc., Garden City, NY Mass Friday 10am at St. Joseph R.C. Church, Garden City, NY. www.fairchildfuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fairchild Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -