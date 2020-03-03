Home

James E. O'Neill


1922 - 2020
James E. O'Neill Notice
O'NEILL - James E. of Northport, NY, passed away peacefully February 19, 2020 in his 98th year. Beloved husband of the late Ursula. Loving father of Michael, Margaret (Phil) Laughlin, James (Kate), Mary, William (Laura) & Eileen (Bill) Wood. Beloved grandfather of thirteen and proud great-grandfather of fifteen. James served in WW II as a naval officer. He was educated at Carnegie Mellon University and at MIT. He worked in the 60's at NASA and Grumman Aerospace. Reposing Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Avenue, Northport, NY on Thursday, March 5, 4-9 PM. Mass of Christian burial at 10 AM on Friday, March 6 at St. Philip Neri Church in Northport, NY. Interment to follow with U.S. Navy Military Honors at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated. nthfh.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 3, 2020
