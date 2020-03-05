|
EDGETTE - James, 85 years of age, on March 3, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Gisela. Loving father of Janet, James, Chris, Donald, Evelyn, the late Bruce, and Tim. Cherished grandfather of 12 and 9 great grandchildren. Adored brother of Helen. He was dedicated and well respected for over 50 years in the Public Water Supply Industry. Always and forever in our hearts. Visiting Friday 2-4 and 7-9 at the James Funeral Home, 540 Broadway, Massapequa. Religious service Saturday, 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park Cem-etery. JamesFuneralHome.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 5, 2020