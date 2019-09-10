Newsday Notices
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
Prayer Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
James Esposito


1961 - 2019
James Esposito Notice
ESPOSITO - James, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on September 6, 2019 at the age of 58. He was the beloved son of John and Marie Esposito. He was born in Mineola and lived in Wantagh, NY. He was a 1979 graduate of Wantagh High School and graduated from SUNY Oswego with a BA in English in 1983. He worked at Anthem BCBS in Manhattan. He enjoyed spending time with friends, especially in Atlantic City and Saratoga. He tirelessly cared for his parents and siblings - he was our rock. Even while he was suffering he thought only of our well-being, especially his sister Nancy's health struggles and the care of our mom, who is suffering from Alzheimer's. He is survived by his parents, his sisters Joanne Scopa (John), Nancy Esposito, Jeanne Evans (Michael) and Barbara Goercke (Mark) and his brother John Esposito. Loved by his nieces and ne-phews, Jeanmarie, Julianne, Jacqueline, Jackson, Matthew, Megan, Kimberly, Jack, Sean, and his great-nephew Job. He loved biking to Jones Beach, he was wickedly good at the NY Times Sunday crossword puzzle, loved betting on the ponies, and will be lovingly remembered for his sense of humor and wit. Family will receive friends Wednesday and Thursday, 4-8 pm, at Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. A celebration of Jim's life will be held in the Funeral Home Wednesday at 7 pm. Cremation Private. In lieu of flowers, and in his memory, his family asks that you thoughtfully consider signing up to be a living organ donor. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
