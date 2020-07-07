James Fawcett

1/
FAWCETT - James M. of Huntington Station on July 6, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of Mary for 63 years. Loving father of Deborah Schaeffner, Edward (Debra), Scott (Darlene) & Laurie. Cherished grandfather of Luke (Shannon), Lindsay Crownhart (Michael), Leanne Hagedorn (Erik) & Steven (Allison). Dear great grandfather of 10 Ashton, Brayden, Colton, Brooke, Jude, Sam, Cali, Owen, Lincoln & Levi, and many relatives and friends. Among his many accomplishments were St. Hugh of Lincoln Eucharist Minister of Holy Communion, Choir member & volunteer at Carillon Nursing Home; Life Member of Huntington Manor Fire Dept & Hose Company; Town of Huntington Exempt Firemen's Assoc. & Fire Police. Mass of Resurrection at St. Hugh's RC Church Wednesday July 8 at 10:30am. Burial to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Huntington. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a charity of your choice in his name would be appreciated.



Published in Newsday on Jul. 7, 2020.
