FERGUSON - James A. of Glen Cove and Hicksville, NY on September 16, 2019 age 89. Beloved husband of the late Jeanne and former husband of Lucille. Loving father of Karen (Robert Dixon), Kevin (Beth) and Patrick Dierson (Dee). Dear brother of the late Joan Hanneken. Proud grandfather of Casey (Zach Stanco), Krista Lynn (Kyle Smith) and Jamie Sue. Special great-grandfather of Olivia, Violet, Regan and Bristol. Visiting at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove Friday from 2-4 and 7-9pm. Mass at the Church of St. Rocco Saturday at 9:30am. Interment Holy Rood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LI Chapter, () www.DodgeThomas.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 18, 2019