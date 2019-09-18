Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home
26 Franklin Avenue
Glen Cove, NY 11542
(516) 676-1180
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home
26 Franklin Avenue
Glen Cove, NY 11542
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home
26 Franklin Avenue
Glen Cove, NY 11542
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
Church of St. Rocco
Resources
More Obituaries for James Ferguson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Ferguson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Ferguson Notice
FERGUSON - James A. of Glen Cove and Hicksville, NY on September 16, 2019 age 89. Beloved husband of the late Jeanne and former husband of Lucille. Loving father of Karen (Robert Dixon), Kevin (Beth) and Patrick Dierson (Dee). Dear brother of the late Joan Hanneken. Proud grandfather of Casey (Zach Stanco), Krista Lynn (Kyle Smith) and Jamie Sue. Special great-grandfather of Olivia, Violet, Regan and Bristol. Visiting at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove Friday from 2-4 and 7-9pm. Mass at the Church of St. Rocco Saturday at 9:30am. Interment Holy Rood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LI Chapter, () www.DodgeThomas.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.