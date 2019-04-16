|
FOLSO - James, 97, of North Babylon April 14, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Rose. Loving father of Joan (Bill) Neuner. Cherished grandfather of Brian (Danielle) and Rob (Dena). Adoring Big Papa of Nicholas and Dominic. Family and friends may visit at the Claude R. Boyd-Caratozzolo Funeral Home, 1785 Deer Park Ave, Deer Park, NY on Tuesday from 7:00-9:30pm and Wednesday from 2:00-4:30 and 7:00-9:30pm. Prayer Service at Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday at 8:00pm. Entombment on Thursday at 11:00am at St. Charles. boydcaratozzolofuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 16, 2019