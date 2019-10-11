Home

Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Floral Park
29 ATLANTIC AVENUE
Floral Park, NY 11001
(516) 354-0634
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
James Francis Earley Notice
EARLEY - James Francis, of Floral Park, on Oct. 9. 2019. Devoted husband of Maureen. Loving father of James, Daniel (Roxanne) and David (Ana). Cherished grandfather of Jordan, Kaitlin , Daniel, Jacqueline, Michael and Brianna. Loving brother of John and Thomas (Alice). Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call on Saturday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Thomas F Dalton Funeral Home, 29 Atlantic Avenue, Floral Park, NY 11001. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cerebral Palsy.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 11, 2019
