McMAHON - James Francis, age 84, of Cambridge, MA, and Plainview, NY, died May 2, 2019. Beloved husband of 58 years of Anna Marie (Koch). Devoted father of Annamarie and Geoffrey Why of Watertown, MA. Loving grandfather of Theodore and Mathias. Dear uncle of John and Lu Koch, Anne and Mitchell Katcher, Robert and Catherine Koch, Lynne and Kenneth Cook, and the late Rose Marie Koch. Great-uncle to eight grandnieces and nephews and eight great-grandnieces and nephews. Son of the late Peter and Mary (Meere) McMahon of County Clare, Ireland, and Jackson Heights, NY. Beloved brother of the late Sr. Ann Marie McMahon, PBVM. Dear bro-ther-in-law to the late Erick and Rose Koch. Devoted son-in-law to the late Marie Koch (Schiller). Born in NYC on November 15, 1934, Jim grew up in the neighborhood of Jackson Heights. He attended Blessed Sacrament School, St. Agnes High School, Manhattan College, and NYU Law School, attaining an LLM in taxation in 1959 and a CFP in 1990. He served in the United States Army and the National Guard (Staff Sergeant Battery C 2d Howitzer Battalion) from 1959 to 1965. He was stationed at Ft. Bliss, Texas in 1959. Jim spent the majority of his law career at Con Edison in NYC, retiring as General Tax Counsel in 1997. He served as Chairman of both the EEI and the AGA Tax Committees. He was a well-respected instructor in taxation and financial planning at NYU from 1983 to 2007. Jim had the best sense of humor and loved a good laugh. He was an avid movie, TV, theater, and music fan, as well as a voracious reader, especially of history books. Jim was a great traveler, and he and Anna Marie embarked on trips all around the world in their retirement. Visiting hours are at Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Rd., Belmont, MA, from 6 to 8 pm on Wednesday, May 8. Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial, St. Paul's Church, Cambridge, on Thursday at 10 am. Burial will take place at the St. Charles/Resurrection Cemeteries, Far-mingdale, NY, following a prayer service at the cemetery chapel at 11 am on Friday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul's Choir School, Cambridge, MA, or to The Sisters of the Presentation, 84 Presentation Way, New Windsor, NY. Online guestbook: www.brownand hickey.com. Published in Newsday on May 7, 2019