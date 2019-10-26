Home

Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Floral Park
29 ATLANTIC AVENUE
Floral Park, NY 11001
(516) 354-0634
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home
29 Atlantic Ave.
Floral Park, NY
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home
29 Atlantic Ave.
Floral Park, NY
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
9:15 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
Floral Park, NY
James Franco Notice
FRANCO- James, Floral Park, NY, originally from Brooklyn, passed away on Oct. 23rd . He was 94 and a WWII Navy Veteran. Devoted husband of Marie(deceased). Loving father of Ann (John) Miller, Susan (John) Dell Italia. Cherished grandfather of James (Christie) Dell Italia, Ashley Miller, David (Meryl) Dell Italia and Elyse (Daniel) McGill.Beloved great-grandfather of Kayden, Emily, Brooke and Andrew. Predeceased by bro-thers Cosmo, Joseph, Thomas and Nicholas, sisters-in-law Lily and Arlette. Survived by brother Michael and sister-in-law Judy. Also Survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday 2-4 and 7-9pm at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 29 Atlantic Ave., Floral Park, NY. Funeral Mass Monday 9:15am Our Lady of Victory Church, Floral Park. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 26, 2019
