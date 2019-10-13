Home

Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
655 Old Country Road
Plainview, NY 118034908
(516) 938-4311
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
1939 - 2019
James G. McCarthy Notice
McCarthy - James G.,80, passed away on October 11, 2019. James was born April 5, 1939 to George and Loretta McCarthy. Beloved husband of Nancy DeClue. Loving father to James (Paula), Eric (Sasha) & loving stepfather to Jennifer (Matthew). Devoted grand-father to Julia, Luke, Liam, Liliana and Grayson. Family and friends may visit at the Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home, 655 Old Country Rd., Plainview, Monday from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. James will be cremated in a private service.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 13, 2019
