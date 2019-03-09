Home

James G. McCormick Notice
McCORMICK - James G., of Long Beach, a native son of Red Hook Brooklyn, on March 8th, 2019 in his 88th year. Surrounded by his family. Devoted husband and inseparable best friend to Gertrude. Deeply loved and cherished father of Andrew (Lyn), Carol (Gregory), Mary Kate (Ben) and Jim (Kristin). Beloved grandfather of Brent, Danny, Charlie, Andrew, Caeley, Lindsay, Owen and Duncan. His gentle spirit and constant sense of humor will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends Sunday, March 10, 3:00PM to 7:00PM at the Christopher T. Jordan Funeral Home, Inc. 302 Long Beach Road, Island Park, NY. Funeral Mass 10:00AM Monday, March 11, at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal RC Church, Point Lookout, NY. Private Cremation. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to . www.jordanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 9, 2019
