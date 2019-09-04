|
GALLAGHER - James A., Esq. formerly of Rockville Centre, NY on September 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia. Loving father of Lauri O'Brien (Tom), Patricia, James F. (Lauren), Brian (Kerry), Kevin (Megan) and Michael Sorin (Joanne). Devoted grandfather of Danny, Tommy, Patrick, John, Brady, Caroline, Molly, Matt, Madeline, Teddy and June. Loving brother to Kathy Gallagher (Kay). Predeceased by Seger, Farley and Riley. Friends may call Thursday 5-9 PM at the Thomas A. Glynn & Son Funeral Home 20 Lincoln Ave Rockville Centre. Funeral Mass Friday 1 PM St. Agnes Cathedral. Interment to follow at Mt. St. Mary Cemetery, Flushing, NY. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to JDRF or Alzheimer's Foundation of America.glynnfh.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 4, 2019