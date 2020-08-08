1/
James Gallagher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GALLAGHER - James Edward, age 54, of Farmingville on Tuesday, August 4th. Beloved husband of Kathleen Devoted father of Katie and Kristen Dear brother of Virginia, John, Robert and the late Greg. James was employed by Suffolk Federal Credit Union in Medford as President of Credit Union Services. Visitation on Sunday, August 9 from 2-6PM at McManus-Lorey Funeral Home, 2084 Horse Block Road, Medford, NY. Funeral Mass will be held 9:30AM on Monday, August 10, 2020 at St. Sylvester R.C. Church, 68 Ohio Avenue, Medford, NY. Private Cremation. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Memory of James E. Gallagher to LI2DAYBCW, PO Box 11514 Newark, NJ 07101 or www.LI2DAYWALK.org



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
McManus-Lorey Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Sylvester R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McManus-Lorey Funeral Home
2084 Horseblock Road
Medford, NY 11763
(631) 732-1112
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved