James Gallagher

GALLAGHER - James Edward, age 54, of Farmingville on Tuesday, August 4th. Beloved husband of Kathleen Devoted father of Katie and Kristen Dear brother of Virginia, John, Robert and the late Greg. James was employed by Suffolk Federal Credit Union in Medford as President of Credit Union Services. Visitation on Sunday, August 9 from 2-6PM at McManus-Lorey Funeral Home, 2084 Horse Block Road, Medford, NY. Funeral Mass will be held 9:30AM on Monday, August 10, 2020 at St. Sylvester R.C. Church, 68 Ohio Avenue, Medford, NY. Private Cremation. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Memory of James E. Gallagher to LI2DAYBCW, PO Box 11514 Newark, NJ 07101 or www.LI2DAYWALK.org