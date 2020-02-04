|
|
HANOPHY - James Russell On February 1, 2020 Lifelong resident of Oyster Bay, N.Y. Beloved husband of Mary. Loving father of Michael (Patricia), Richard (Laurie), Kathleen (Michael) Moran. Cherished grandfather of Kaitlin (Joe) Oberjosh, Megan Moran, James Hanophy, Maria Hanophy, Sean Moran, Bridget Moran. Dear brother of Charlotte Purcell. Former proprietor of Hanophy's Meat Market in Oyster Bay. Family will receive friends on Wednesday 4-8 p.m. at the Francis P. DeVine Funeral Home Inc. 293 South Street Oyster Bay. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 10:30 a.m. Chapel of St. Dominic's R.C.C. Interment to follow St. Patrick's R.C. Cemetery Brookville, N.Y. In lieu of flowers donations may be made St. Dominic's Schools 93 Anstice Street Oyster Bay. www.fpdevinefuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 4, 2020