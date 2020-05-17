|
|
PARSONS - James Herbert was born on June 9, 1928 in Greentown, PA. Herb, as he was known, was born to Susie and Edward Parsons. He served in the army in the Korean war 1951-1953. He was awarded a Korean and a United Nations service medal, as well, two Bronze Stars. He attended Pratt University in Brooklyn, NY, graduating at the top of his class in 1957. He was an extremely talented artist. Herb continued his education at Kutztown University in PA, receiving a Master's Degree in teaching. He taught art in the Roslyn School District for thirteen years. Herb became the head of the Audio/Visual Department at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory in 1979 until he retired in 2004. Herb married Margaret R. Engley on July 6, 1958. He was the beloved father of five; James, Catherine (Eric), Jonathan, Eileen, Elizabeth (Federico); and as the grandfather of two; Kahlil and Avanell. Herb resided in Glen Cove for 57 years, where he raised his family. The Lord called him by his name on April 23, 2020. He was a legacy and will be deeply missed.
Published in Newsday on May 17, 2020