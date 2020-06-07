GEBHARDT - James Howard Retired NYPD Lt. of Rego Park NY passed away peacefully after a brief illness on May 26, 2020. Born on November 2, 1934, he was 85 years old. Jim was a member of the force for 35 years, serving as President of the Lieutenants Benevolent Association from 1977-1991 where he worked tirelessly to secure the best contracts for his men. He graduated in the inaugural class of John Jay College of Criminal Justice where he received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice in 1969 and went on to earn his Juris Doctorate from New York Law in 1974. He was a veteran of the US Navy. Upon retiring from the NYPD he worked for Shields Asset Management in the area of pension fund investments. Jim is survived by his daughter Lori Devlin and her husband John, daughter Lee Robin Gebhardt, sisters Marilyn Nalewaiski (NJ), Barbara Curtis (WA) and Jeanne Sohl (FL), his grandchildren Catherine Devlin, Anja Kerkapoly & James Kerkapoly, and his former wife Connylee Gebhardt. Arrangements to be announced. Donations in his name may be made to New York Police & Fire Widows & Children's Benefit Fund. https://48192.thankyou4caring.org/
Published in Newsday on Jun. 7, 2020.