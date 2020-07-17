James Hughes

HUGHES - James Patrick, age 62 of Amityville, NY passed peacefully on July 16, 2020 following a courageous battle with cancer. Jim is survived by his loving and caring lady, Theo Zinzeris, his children Andrew and Ashley, his stepson Carl Vitanza and family, his grandchildren Kayleigh and Jayden, and his brothers and sisters Michael, Thomas, Nancy, Kerry, Sean, Robert, Chris and Matthew and their families. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Ellen, as well as a brother, Peter. Born in Jamaica, Queens, NY on January 6, 1958, Jim grew up in North Babylon, NY. He attended school at St. Joseph's in Babylon, St. John's Diocesan High School in West Islip and graduated from North Babylon High School in 1976. Jim was outgoing and enjoyed innumerable friendships over the course of his life, especially so those that he developed while working at Smokin' Al's in Massapequa Park, where he had the distinct pleasure to work beside his good friend, Al Horowitz, for many years. Blessed with a kind heart, a free spirit and a quick smile, Jim had the good fortune in his life to be loved by all who knew him. Jim enjoyed his work, his family and his friends and he filled his life with experiences well beyond his 62 years. Surely, he will be missed by everyone who was a part of his life. A beach Memorial Service and a celebration of Jim's life will be held, in accordance with his wishes, as soon as travel and quarantine circumstances permit all of his family and friends to gather safely.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store