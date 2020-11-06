HYLAND - James II passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 30, 2020 surrounded by his wife and children. Born in Queens Village, NY, he was a graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes, Saint Francis Prep, and served two years in the Army. He lived his life with gratitude, humor, and faith, and he taught us how to take the time for the things that mattered. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Joan, his 7 children, 28 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and countless family and friends. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:45am Thursday, November 5, 2020 at St. Agnes Cathedral Rockville Centre, NY. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to www.bypandfriends.com