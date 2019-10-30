|
|
BOYLE - James J., October 27, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer at age 80. Predeceased by his son, Firefighter Michael Boyle. He is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara; loving father of James (Maria), Mary (Brendan) Lynch, Peter (Mary), Jeanne (Clay) Arnold; devoted grand-father of Amanda and Diana Lynch, Valerie Clay, Michelle Arnold, Michael and Evelyn Boyle; brother of Elizabeth (Matthew) Farrell, Marie (Dominic) DiGregorio; several nieces, nephews and dear friends. James was former 2 time President of the Uniform Firefighters Association Friends may call Monday, November 4th from 2-4, 7-9 PM at the Thomas Dalton Funeral Home, 412 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, November 5th, 11 AM at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Westbury, NY. A Memorial Service will be held at the Church of the Assumption (High Street , Fairport, NY.), November 9th at 10 AM Donations may be made to FDNY Fire Family Transport Foundation Ltd., PO. BOX 340949, Brooklyn NY. 11234 or Blue Sky Project Films, 83 E. Church St. Apt. 409, Fairport, NY. 14450 in his memory. Arr. Dierna Funeral Home.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 30, 2019