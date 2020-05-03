|
|
BROWN - James J., 80. It is great sadness we announce the passing of Jim Brown on April 21, 2020. Jim was born in Astoria, Queens in 1939 to Irish immigrants. He met the love of his life, Spera, while on leave from the US Navy. After a year of courtship, they married and had 4 children, James (Susan), Jeannie, John Joe, Jeanine (Christian). He was a beloved grandfather to 12, Michael (Alyssa), Kelsey, John Tyler, Mackayla, Kevin, Joseph, Christian, Ryan, Dominick, Tyler, James (JJ), and Bella. Jim was devout Catholic and devoted family man. Interment will be held at St. Charles Cemetery on May 12. Due to pandemic restrictions, a limited number of people are allowed to attend. A memorial service will take place at a later time.
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2020