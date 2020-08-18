CLEARY - James J. Passed at the age of 92 on August 17, 2020. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Edythe. He is the father of eight children; James (Lisa), Robert (Peggy), Kathy (Ed), John (Mai), Bro. Thomas, S.M., Mary Ann (Scott), William (Julie), and Debbie (Gary). 26 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. A proud Marine and a retired Inspector of the New York City Police Department, Jim rose through the ranks of the NYPD while studying law and then starting a law firm, Cleary and McCrystal. Friends may visit Wednesday, August 19, from 3pm8pm at the New Hyde Park Funeral Home, 506 Lakeville Road, New Hyde Park, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday August 20, at 10:15am at Notre Dame R.C. Church, 45 Mayfair Road, New Hyde Park, NY. Interment at Holy Rood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to www.Oasistlc.org
in James' name to support young adults with autism.