DONLON - James J. of Floral Park, NY on October 10, 2020 at the age of 69. Beloved husband of Elizabeth. Loving father of James Patrick (Andrea) and the late Cara. Adored grandpa of Celia, Monica and Patrick. Devoted brother to Margaret and the late Merry (Barbara). Special uncle, godfather, and friend to many. Reposing Wednesday 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Dalton Funeral Home, 125 Hillside Ave, New Hyde Park, NY. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Victory RC Church in Floral Park, Thursday 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to St. Francis Bread Line, 144 West 32nd St, New York, NY 10001, 212-564-8799. www.Stfrancisbreadline.org
The family knows how much Jim meant to his extended family and to many dear friends, but hopes that everyone will take into consideration their own health and the health of others before deciding to attend the wake and/or Funeral Mass. Please be assured that an Irish wake will take place for Jim when the pandemic is over.