FINNEGAN - James J. age 86, on March 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Maureen for 53 years. Loving father of Susan Finnegan (Thomas Simone) and Katie (Anthony) Lewkowicz. Cherished grandfather of Sydney and Caroline. Loving brother of Mary Ann (Chuck) O'Connell. Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday March 7th from 2-4:30 and 7-9:30 pm at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home 245 Montauk Hwy West Sayville New York, 11796. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Bay Area Friends of the Fine Arts (B.A.F.F.A.) P.O. Box 16 Bayport, New York 11705.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 5, 2019