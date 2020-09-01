HARRINGTON - James J., 77, of Coral Springs, FL, formerly Seaford, NY, passed away August 15, 2020. Beloved husband to his loving wife, Holly (nee Geyer) for 57 years. Wonderful father to Suzanne Harrington League, Jay, and the late William. Devoted grandfather of Michael, Olivia, Jake, Charles, and Brooke. Dear brother of Maureen (Jack), Judy (Tony), Nan (Richard), Elizabeth (Bill), Michael (Sue), Christine (Paul), Tommy (Kathy), and the late Laurie (Jim). Jimmy was a Great Brother to All. Jim Harrington was a noted athlete at Seaford High School and received post season honors in three sports. In college, he continued his playing career in baseball at University of Tampa and C.W. Post. He subsequently played minor league ball for the New York Yankees. Jim, a former teacher, coach and school administrator, always gave of himself tirelessly to his students. He touched the lives of so many students, athletes, and peers and will always be remembered for his big personality, his one-of-a-kind sense of humor, and his immense heart. His dedication to the field of education was endless. Bethpage High School (Teacher & Coach), MacArthur High School (Assistant Principal), St. Thomas Aquinas-FL (Dean), Chaminade-Madonna-FL (Director of Guidance), St. Gregory, (Vice Principal). Cremation and Celebration of Life were private.







