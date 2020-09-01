1/1
James J. Harrington
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HARRINGTON - James J., 77, of Coral Springs, FL, formerly Seaford, NY, passed away August 15, 2020. Beloved husband to his loving wife, Holly (nee Geyer) for 57 years. Wonderful father to Suzanne Harrington League, Jay, and the late William. Devoted grandfather of Michael, Olivia, Jake, Charles, and Brooke. Dear brother of Maureen (Jack), Judy (Tony), Nan (Richard), Elizabeth (Bill), Michael (Sue), Christine (Paul), Tommy (Kathy), and the late Laurie (Jim). Jimmy was a Great Brother to All. Jim Harrington was a noted athlete at Seaford High School and received post season honors in three sports. In college, he continued his playing career in baseball at University of Tampa and C.W. Post. He subsequently played minor league ball for the New York Yankees. Jim, a former teacher, coach and school administrator, always gave of himself tirelessly to his students. He touched the lives of so many students, athletes, and peers and will always be remembered for his big personality, his one-of-a-kind sense of humor, and his immense heart. His dedication to the field of education was endless. Bethpage High School (Teacher & Coach), MacArthur High School (Assistant Principal), St. Thomas Aquinas-FL (Dean), Chaminade-Madonna-FL (Director of Guidance), St. Gregory, (Vice Principal). Cremation and Celebration of Life were private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Sep. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved