Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
62 Carleton Ave
East Islip, NY 11730
(631) 581-2828
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
62 Carleton Ave
East Islip, NY 11730
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
62 Carleton Ave
East Islip, NY 11730
Liturgy
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:15 AM
St. Mary's R.C. Church
East Islip, NY
Resources
James J. Philbin

James J. Philbin Notice
PHILBIN - James J. "Bud" of East Islip on March 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Joan M. (nee Keuler.) Loving father of James P. Philbin (Amelia), John J. Philbin (Shawna R.), Kathleen M. Fernandez (Jorge A.) and Patrick T. Philbin (Ann Marie.) Cherished grandfather of 13. Adored great grand-father of 3. The family will receive friends Friday between the hours of 2-4 and 7-9 pm at the Albrecht, Bruno & O'Shea Funeral Homes Inc., 62 Carleton Avenue; East Islip (2 miles south of exit 43-A Southern State Parkway.) Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's R.C. Church, East Islip, 9:15 am Saturday. Interment St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, New York. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 13, 2019
