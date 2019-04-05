Home

POWERED BY

Services
N.F. Walker Funeral Home Inc
2039 Merrick Ave
Merrick, NY 11566
(516) 378-0303
Resources
More Obituaries for James Rocks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James J. (Jimmie) Rocks Jr.

Notice Condolences Flowers

James J. (Jimmie) Rocks Jr. Notice
ROCKS - James J., Jr. (Jimmie) Beloved son of James Sr. and Catherine Jacobs, of Astoria, N.Y. Caring brother of his sister Kathleen. Proud uncle of Glen Kane. James was a graduate of Bishjop Loughlin High School and Fordham University. He served in WWII and is a Combat Veteran, ETO. He was a very loving husband of Patricia Anne Lee, of the Bronx. James was a loved and admired father of Michael, Timothy (Donna) and Elizabeth. Proud grandfather of Katherine, Bridget and Shannon. He sacrificed for his children's happiness and future, working two jobs while being a devoted and caring father. A career civil servant with the City of New York. Like his Dad, a Yankee fan through and through. Introduced his children to the same via Grant Ave. subway station to the old, old Stadium. True friend, sentimental without being emotional, kind without drawing attention. Our Dad will be missed. Visiting Sunday April 7, 2PM to 5PM at the N.F. Walker Funeral Home 2039 Merrick Ave., Merrick. Funeral Mass Monday at 10AM at Sacred Heart RC Church, North Merrick. Interment with Military Honors Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of N.F. Walker Funeral Home Inc
Download Now