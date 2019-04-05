ROCKS - James J., Jr. (Jimmie) Beloved son of James Sr. and Catherine Jacobs, of Astoria, N.Y. Caring brother of his sister Kathleen. Proud uncle of Glen Kane. James was a graduate of Bishjop Loughlin High School and Fordham University. He served in WWII and is a Combat Veteran, ETO. He was a very loving husband of Patricia Anne Lee, of the Bronx. James was a loved and admired father of Michael, Timothy (Donna) and Elizabeth. Proud grandfather of Katherine, Bridget and Shannon. He sacrificed for his children's happiness and future, working two jobs while being a devoted and caring father. A career civil servant with the City of New York. Like his Dad, a Yankee fan through and through. Introduced his children to the same via Grant Ave. subway station to the old, old Stadium. True friend, sentimental without being emotional, kind without drawing attention. Our Dad will be missed. Visiting Sunday April 7, 2PM to 5PM at the N.F. Walker Funeral Home 2039 Merrick Ave., Merrick. Funeral Mass Monday at 10AM at Sacred Heart RC Church, North Merrick. Interment with Military Honors Calverton National Cemetery. Published in Newsday on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary