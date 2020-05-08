|
WITKOWSKI - James J. Jr. Jim Witkowski, 12/7/1954-5/4/2020, was a Builder. A Builder of things, a Builder of family, a Builder of Life. It's been said that Jim Witkowski never sat down. It's been said that he never stopped, never slowed- quietly resolute in all persuasions and matters of being. The truth is- he didn't know how to sit, how to slow. It was in his nature to be a locomotive, full steam ahead; a Snow Plow (he liked the heavy wet snow the best). But for his stubborn and tireless nature, he preferred biceps and shovel to machine (have mercy on the wife who bought him a snow blower for his birthday). Yes, in the depths of those January squalls over Long Island, it was Jim Witkowski's voice you heard shouting up at the sky, "Is that all you've got?" No, Jim Witkowski never sat down. He stood up for all that was honest and good in the lives of his wife, Peggy, his three daughters Jaclyn (Chris), Michelle, and Lauren, his cherished granddaughter Lucie, and his 1967 Chevy Nova. His legs were made strong by biking Centuries, and also the titanium rod he had in one of them from one of his several misadventures (Jim Witkowski never sat down). Jim was stubborn and cynical, quirky and hilarious in the way that only a stubborn, cynical, resolute man could be. His face would break into this half smirk, half twinkly-eyed smile right before he'd crack wise in conversation. He was at the pinnacle of his Dad joke game- I'm serious (I'm Roebuck). And he is loved, loved, loved for all that he was. And he loved, loved, loved with all that he was. Jim never met a problem he couldn't solve, or a tool he didn't know how to use. Jim, was a Builder. Brick by brick, Jim built his family, starting with his wife Peggy of 41 years. Their wedding song was "Til there was you" and yes, they still danced cheek to cheek to it during late night family karaoke sessions. Block by block he built and built leading up to the era of the "You can't scare me, I have 3 daughters" t-shirt. In truth, he wore that shirt with the bursting pride of a man who was the richest in town (in the "It's a Wonderful Life" sense, his favorite movie). He wore it the day he met Lucie, his grand daughter, and his "precious angel." That day, his formidable exterior was peeled away and there, rebuilt, was Poppy- the man who spent the last five months of his life caring for and singing to his Lucie, who loves him in the way only such pure things can love, and who will carry that love for Pop always in her heart. Jim, Dad, Pop- you are our angel now- ours and the legions of siblings (Mary Ellen (Steve), Susie (Kevin), Tom (Carolyn), Robert), nieces and nephews, friends, neighbors, and extended family members you leave behind. We love you with everything, always. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, Inc., Seaford. www.schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 8, 2020