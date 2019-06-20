|
JACKMORE - James A., 88, long time resident of St. James on June 18, 2019. Loving husband of Jacqueline. Cherished brother of Agnes Tolda and John Jackmore. Devoted father of Patti (Bill) Fore), Jim (Lynda), and Bob (Lisa) Jackmore. Loving Poppy of 7 and great-grandfather of 6. Friends may call at St. James Funeral Home, 829 Middle Country Road, Rt. 25 on Friday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass Saturday 11:15 AM at Sts. Philip and James R.C. Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to NYC Firefighters Burn Center Foundation. www.stjamesfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on June 20, 2019