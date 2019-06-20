Home

St James Funeral Home Inc
829 Middle Country Rd
Saint James, NY 11780
(631) 584-5200
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
St James Funeral Home Inc
829 Middle Country Rd
Saint James, NY 11780
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
St James Funeral Home Inc
829 Middle Country Rd
Saint James, NY 11780
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:15 AM
Sts. Philip and James R.C. Church
James Jackmore Notice
JACKMORE - James A., 88, long time resident of St. James on June 18, 2019. Loving husband of Jacqueline. Cherished brother of Agnes Tolda and John Jackmore. Devoted father of Patti (Bill) Fore), Jim (Lynda), and Bob (Lisa) Jackmore. Loving Poppy of 7 and great-grandfather of 6. Friends may call at St. James Funeral Home, 829 Middle Country Road, Rt. 25 on Friday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass Saturday 11:15 AM at Sts. Philip and James R.C. Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to NYC Firefighters Burn Center Foundation. www.stjamesfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on June 20, 2019
