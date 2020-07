FOX - James Joseph went to be with his Lord on June 17. Born in Jamaica, Queens in 1938, Jim lived on Long Island and then in Atlanta. Jim was happily married to Mildred (Micki) for 54 years, was a devoted father, and had a deep faith in Jesus Christ. Jim is survived by Micki, their four children, and other family including Albert (Mary) Billotti of Deer Park, and Kevin (Susan) Moran, of New Hyde Park.







