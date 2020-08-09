1/1
MURTHA - James Joseph of Seaford on August 7, 2020 in his 88th year. Proud Air Force Korean War Veteran. Retired Local 46 Wire Lather. 3rd Degree Memorare Knights of ColumbusCouncil. Beloved husband of the late Joan (nee Curry). Loving father of James Joseph (Joni) and Michael Kevin (Diane). Devoted Pop-Pop of Kelly Ann, James Joseph and Alana Marie. Survived by his loving sister in law Nancy. Predeceased by his adored siblings Charles and Patricia Murray. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to William E. Law Funeral Home, Massapequa.



Published in Newsday on Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
William E Law Funeral Home Inc
1 Jerusalem Ave
Massapequa, NY 11758
(516) 541-8070
