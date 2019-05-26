|
REICHERT - James K. on May 23 at 83 years of age. Beloved husband of Catherine. Loving father of James, Janice (Robert) Reichert-Emprimo, Heather and the late Kenneth. Cherished grandfather of Phineas James (Erin), Tiernan and Gabriel. Great grandfather of one on the way. Dear bro- ther of Edward Reichert and Margaret Samson. Visiting Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9 pm at the Brueggemann Funeral Home - 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral Mass Thursday 10:00 am at St. Francis of Assisi R.C. Church in Greenlawn. Interment to follow at Long Island National Cemetery. www.bfhli.com.
Published in Newsday on May 26, 2019