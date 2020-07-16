James Kenny

KENNY - James P., retired Supervisor of Port Washington Parking District, Town of North Hempstead, 4th Degree Knight of Columbus P. W. Council #1227, usher at St. Peter of Alcantara RC Church, former employee of Rheingold and Schlitz Breweries, age 88, of Port Washington, on July 10, 2020.Beloved husband of Doris. Loving father of Debra Bailey (David), Kim Auty (Donald), and James (Mary). Adored grandfather of seven and great-grandfather of two. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Peter of Alcantara RC Church. The interment followed at Nassau Knolls Cemetery.







