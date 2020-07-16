1/
James Kenny
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KENNY - James P., retired Supervisor of Port Washington Parking District, Town of North Hempstead, 4th Degree Knight of Columbus P. W. Council #1227, usher at St. Peter of Alcantara RC Church, former employee of Rheingold and Schlitz Breweries, age 88, of Port Washington, on July 10, 2020.Beloved husband of Doris. Loving father of Debra Bailey (David), Kim Auty (Donald), and James (Mary). Adored grandfather of seven and great-grandfather of two. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Peter of Alcantara RC Church. The interment followed at Nassau Knolls Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jul. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved