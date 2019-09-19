Newsday Notices
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
(631) 589-2345
Reposing
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
Reposing
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Lawrence RC Church
Sayville, NY
1983 - 2019
James Kevin Lederer Notice
LEDERER - James Kevin, 36, of Oakdale, LI, died suddenly September 15, 2019. Beloved fiance of Kristina Diciero. Cherished son of George and Mary. Loving brother of George (Stephanie) and Heather Rottino. Dear grandson of James Ryan (Elaine). Proud uncle and nephew. Reposing Thursday, 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 p.m. at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Main Street, West Sayville. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday at St. Lawrence RC Church, Sayville. Cremation to follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Center Moriches. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Neighborhood House of Long Island, www.tnh-hope.org, are appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 19, 2019
