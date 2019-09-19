|
LEDERER - James Kevin, 36, of Oakdale, LI, died suddenly September 15, 2019. Beloved fiance of Kristina Diciero. Cherished son of George and Mary. Loving brother of George (Stephanie) and Heather Rottino. Dear grandson of James Ryan (Elaine). Proud uncle and nephew. Reposing Thursday, 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 p.m. at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Main Street, West Sayville. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday at St. Lawrence RC Church, Sayville. Cremation to follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Center Moriches. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Neighborhood House of Long Island, www.tnh-hope.org, are appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 19, 2019