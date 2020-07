KEYSER - James L. (Jim), 84, was married to Joan for 45 years. They lived in West Sayville where they raised 3 children: Katie, Jamie and Kieran. Joan passed some time ago and both are survived by 6 grandchildren, Kim, Mike, Chris, Hailey, Emma and Maclin, as well as 1 great grandchild Cyrus. Jim will be missed. No service is planned.







