Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
(631) 691-0172
Reposing
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
Reposing
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
Prayer Service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
7:30 PM
Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Martin of Tours RC Church
Amityville, NY
James L. Russell Notice
RUSSELL - James L. (Jimmy) of Amityville, LI on December 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Juliann. Loving father of James P. Russell (Allison) and Emily S. Russell. Cherished Pop-Pop of Eden & Ida Russell. Dear brother of John Russell and Judy Russell. Reposing Sunday 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 pm at the Powell Funeral Home, Inc., 67 Broadway (Rt. 110), Amityville. Wake prayers 7:30 pm Sunday evening. Funeral Mass Monday 9:30 am St. Martin of Tours RC Church, Amityville. Interment Amityville Ceme-tery. As an alternative to flowers, the family has suggested, memorial contributions to; The Amityville Fire Department, 55 West Oak St., Amityville, NY 11701 and the Amityville PBA, 21 Ireland Place, Amityville, NY 11701. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. www.powellfh.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 28, 2019
