LIEBL - James M., Jr. of Northport on April 7, 2020. Retired Circulation Supervisor with Newsday and usher for the Long Island Ducks. Proud U.S. Navy Veteran and volunteer at the Northport Veterans Hospital. Beloved husband of Linda. Greeted in heaven by his son, James Anthony, who he has missed so much. Cherished father in-law to Violy. Adored "Pop" to James (Ciara) and Jaclyn Liebl. Dearest Great Grandpop to Lilly and Lucy. Devoted stepfather to Danielle (Steve) Craft and William (Erin) Couture. Beloved step grandfather to his darling "Pooby", Ruby Craft. Adored brother of Steve (Carol) Ueland, Wendy (Gerry) Shaw and the late Nancy (Nestor) Palahnuk. Dear brother-in-law to Joan Michelis. Son-in-law to Joan Farrell. Services will be private. A memorial visitation will be planned at a later date. Service information can be found on the funeral home's website; please check for updates. nolanfh.com. "Gone Fishing"
Published in Newsday from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020