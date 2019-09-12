Newsday Notices
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
7:30 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
James Locastro Notice
LOCASTRO James M., age 57 and a native of Huntington, on September 8th. Brother to the late siblings Kathy, Donna and Frankie Locastro. Survived by his mother Nancy Catapano and brother John Catapano, Jim was a warm and compassionate friend and colleague who touched many lives. We will all sorely miss your smile and humor! Reposing at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave. in Huntington Station. Visitation on Friday, September 13th from 2 4 pm and 7 9 pm. A short Memorial Service will be held Friday night at 7:30 pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Little Shelter Animal Rescue in Huntington would be appreciated (www.littleshelter.org).
Published in Newsday on Sept. 12, 2019
